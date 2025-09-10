Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the next-generation GST 2.0 reforms to customers, effective 22 September 2025.

The company said the move is aimed at enhancing affordability and accessibility for two-wheeler buyers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where two-wheelers serve as a key mode of transportation and livelihood support.

With the implementation of GST 2.0, we are pleased to pass on the entire benefit directly to our customers, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. This initiative is especially significant for the lower middle-class segment, for whom two-wheelers are not just a mobility solution but a catalyst for economic and social empowerment.

The company did not disclose the exact quantum of price reductions, but industry experts estimate that the benefit could range between 2-4%, depending on the model and state-level levies.

Vikram Kasbekar, chief executive officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said We welcome the Governments next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate Indias journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility.

The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for Indias largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of Make in India.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.92% to Rs 5,373 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prime Minister says trade negotiations will pave way for unlocking limitless potential of India-US partnership

Volumes jump at Timken India Ltd counter

Sun Pharma's Gujarat facility gets official action indicated classification from US FDA

Wall Street Rises as Rate Cut Bets Strengthen; Housing, Airline Stocks Lag

Nifty surpasses 25,000 level; IT shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story