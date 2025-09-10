Hero MotoCorp to pass on full GST 2.0 benefits to customers from 22 Sept

Hero MotoCorp announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the next-generation GST 2.0 reforms to customers, effective 22 September 2025.

The company said the move is aimed at enhancing affordability and accessibility for two-wheeler buyers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas where two-wheelers serve as a key mode of transportation and livelihood support.

With the implementation of GST 2.0, we are pleased to pass on the entire benefit directly to our customers, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. This initiative is especially significant for the lower middle-class segment, for whom two-wheelers are not just a mobility solution but a catalyst for economic and social empowerment.

The company did not disclose the exact quantum of price reductions, but industry experts estimate that the benefit could range between 2-4%, depending on the model and state-level levies. Vikram Kasbekar, chief executive officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said We welcome the Governments next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate Indias journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for Indias largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of Make in India.