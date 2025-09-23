Hero MotoCorp unveils the All-new Destini 110 scooter

Hero MotoCorp today unveiled the all-new Destini 110 - a durable, stylish, and family-first scooter. Positioned as Hero Ka Scooter - Scooter Ka Hero, Destini 110 blends everyday practicality with segment leading features, exceptional fuel efficiency and a distinctive retro look. Building on the strengths of the Destini brand, the Destini 110 is set to redefine the largest sub-segment in the 110 cc commuter scooter category in India.

Designed to meet the evolving everyday needs of families as well as the first-time buyers, the Destini 110 delivers on all fronts - whether it is comfort and safety for daily commutes in family, reliability for working professionals or effortless style for college-goers owning their first ride.

All new Destini 110 is tailored for multi-functionality with all neo retro design, segment leading 56.2 kmpl mileage, a 785 mm long seat (longest in the segment) with integrated backrest, spacious legroom for comfort and robust metal body for durability - making it the perfect first scooter for daily commuting, weekend leisure, and load-carrying functionality. Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit - Hero MotoCorp, said, "The 110cc scooter segment is the largest and the most competitive in the country, catering to millions of families and young riders alike. With the new Destini 110, we are strengthening our presence in this important category by introducing a versatile yet affordable scooter that can be a trusted companion for everyday mobility. This launch will further increase our volumes in the scooter segment while reinforcing Hero MotoCorp's leadership in providing accessible, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions.