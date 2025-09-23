Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

From Patna Metro Rail Corporation
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has been awarded two prestigious contracts valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL). The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.
Package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna Station.
Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar and Patna Zoo.
Both packages also encompass architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works for stations along the Danapur- Khemnichak Corridor.
With these new contracts, HCC continues to strengthen its position as a key player in India's metro infrastructure development. The company is currently executing works on Mumbai Metro Line Ill involving 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations, Indore Metro Phase-1 involving 5.66 km of twin tunnels by TBM and seven underground stations, in addition to two packages of the Chennai Metro.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app