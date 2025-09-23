Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

Sep 23 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
From Patna Metro Rail Corporation

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has been awarded two prestigious contracts valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL). The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

Package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna Station.

Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar and Patna Zoo.

Both packages also encompass architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works for stations along the Danapur- Khemnichak Corridor.

With these new contracts, HCC continues to strengthen its position as a key player in India's metro infrastructure development. The company is currently executing works on Mumbai Metro Line Ill involving 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations, Indore Metro Phase-1 involving 5.66 km of twin tunnels by TBM and seven underground stations, in addition to two packages of the Chennai Metro.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

