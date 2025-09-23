Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

From Patna Metro Rail Corporation

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has been awarded two prestigious contracts valued at Rs 1,418.3 crore and Rs 1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRCL). The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

Package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna Station.

Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar and Patna Zoo.