Hero Motorcorp achieved total sales of 3,24,906 units in month of December 2024 compared to 3,93,952 units in December 2023, recording a decline of 18%. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 2,94,152 units (down 22%) and exports of 30,754 units (up 91%).

The company sold 2,98,516 motorcycle units and 26,390 scooter units, recording a decline of 16% and 33% respectively.

