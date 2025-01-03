Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Power stocks edge higher

Jan 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 53.14 points or 0.75% at 7115.85 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (up 1.54%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.38%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.31%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.3%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.9%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.51%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.38%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.18%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.97%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.46 or 0.63% at 56482.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.1 points or 0.46% at 16275.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.75 points or 0.37% at 24099.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 318.31 points or 0.4% at 79625.4.

On BSE,2105 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Jan 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

