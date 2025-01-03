Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 285.62 points or 1.08% at 26710.74 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 3.84%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.35%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.36%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.32%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.78%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.65%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.04%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.46 or 0.63% at 56482.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.1 points or 0.46% at 16275.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.75 points or 0.37% at 24099.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 318.31 points or 0.4% at 79625.4.

On BSE,2105 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

