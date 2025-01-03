Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 52.09 points or 0.95% at 5531.1 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.65%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.47%),SJVN Ltd (up 1.92%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.73%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K.P. Energy Ltd (up 1.37%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.35%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.31%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.3%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.97%), Nava Ltd (down 0.52%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.11%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 355.46 or 0.63% at 56482.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.1 points or 0.46% at 16275.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 88.75 points or 0.37% at 24099.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 318.31 points or 0.4% at 79625.4.

On BSE,2105 shares were trading in green, 979 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

