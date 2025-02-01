Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hexa Tradex consolidated net profit declines 10.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hexa Tradex declined 10.89% to Rs 26.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales040.28 -100 OPM %098.06 -PBDT4.8638.40 -87 PBT4.8638.39 -87 NP26.1929.39 -11

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

