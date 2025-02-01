Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 125.75 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 33.12% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 125.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.125.75115.9820.7620.2925.7926.3513.0615.579.2513.83

