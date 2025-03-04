Hexaware Technologies features in list of Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally

Hexaware Technologies announced its entry into the Top 25 Most Valuable IT Brands globally, as recognized in the Brand Finance IT Services 25 2025 report. This milestone highlights Hexaware's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and industry leadership.

Hexaware's brand value has soared from USD 724 million in 2024 to USD 824 million in 2025, reflecting a remarkable 14% year-on-year growth. Over the past four years, the company has clocked an impressive 124.5% growth in brand value. It has climbed five ranks to secure the 24th position this year, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) advancing from 73.4 to 76.4 and its brand rating elevated to AA+. The report attributes this impressive growth to stable financial performance and an enhanced BSI despite challenging geopolitical conditions and disruptions in decision-making.

The refreshed Brand Strength Framework, underpinned by Global ITDM Research findings, has elevated Hexaware's perception and behavior scores across key geographies, including the US and Europe. Hexaware's unwavering efforts to brand building and innovation continue to yield robust growth, encouraging brand customer funnel scores in the US further reinforcing its dedication to delivering transformative value for customers.

