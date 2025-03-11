Hexaware Technologies inaugurates global business headquarters in Jersey City

Hexaware Technologies announced the inauguration of its global business headquarters in Jersey City today. The ceremony features New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor, Tahesha Way, along with Taylor Bodman, Partner at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), and R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies. Esteemed clients, partners, and industry leaders will attend the launch.

The inauguration of the new global business headquarters, located at 185 Hudson Street (24th Floor), Jersey City, NJ, marks a significant step in Hexaware's U.S. growth strategy. It reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its North American presence and driving digital transformation across industries.

R. Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware Technologies, highlighted the significance of this expansion: "The headquarters represent Hexaware's next phase of growth and affirms our commitment to being closer to our clients, driving deeper collaboration, and delivering transformative solutions at scale. Jersey City provides the perfect environment for innovation, talent, and business growth, and we are excited about the opportunities this move brings."

