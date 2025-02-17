Hexaware Technologies IPO ends with 2.66x subscription

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The offer received bids for 24.28 crore shares as against 9.14 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Hexaware Technologies received 24,28,44,966 bids for shares as against 9,14,23,354 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.66 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 9.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.20 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 February 2025 and it closed on 14 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 674 to 708 per share.

The IPO comprised an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 12.35 crore equity shares at a higher price band. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders.

CA Magnum Holdings shareholding will reduce to 74.7% of the total shareholding from the earlier 95.05% post-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, raised Rs 2,597.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.66 crore shares at Rs 708 each to 96 anchor investors.

Hexaware Technologies (HT) is a global digital and technology services leader with artificial intelligence (AI) at its core. It specializes in delivering innovative, AI-enabled solutions that empower organizations on their digital transformation journeys. Its portfolio includes advanced platforms and tools designed to help clients adapt, innovate, and optimize in the AI-first era.

As of 30 September 2024, the companys global network includes 39 delivery centers and 16 offices spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC regions. It employs 32536 professionals across 28 countries. This expansive presence allows it to serve diverse markets, including 31 Fortune 500 clients.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 857.50 crore and sales of Rs 8,820 crore for the nine months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

