Sandur Manganese sizzles after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 137 cr

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores soared 13.87% to Rs 393.25 after company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 137.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9.07 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 951.87 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 153.02 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged to Rs 180.42 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 13.16 crore posted in same quarter last year.

In Q3 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 260 crore, registering the growth of 700% YoY.

In Q3 FY25, Managanese Ore production stood at 1.13 lakh tonnes (up 54.79% YoY), sales volume was at Rs 0.44 lakh tonnes (up 10% YoY).

During the quarter, iron ore sales surged to 9.83 lakh tonnes, compared to 1.48 lakh tonnes sold in the corresponding quarter last year. Production stood at 10.17 lakh tonnes, registering the growth of 157.47% year-on-year during the period under review.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in mining of low phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News