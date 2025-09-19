HFCL Ltd Slides 1.4%

HFCL Ltd has added 1.79% over last one month compared to 0.81% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd fell 1.4% today to trade at Rs 76.6. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.31% to quote at 2896.22. The index is up 0.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Route Mobile Ltd decreased 1.17% and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 6.83 % over last one year compared to the 0.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 171 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.58 on 29 Aug 2025.