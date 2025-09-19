Adani Power Ltd Spurts 7.47%, BSE Utilities index Gains 1.27%

Adani Power Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd gained 7.47% today to trade at Rs 678. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.27% to quote at 5398.4. The index is up 1.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd increased 5% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 4.19% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 17.31 % over last one year compared to the 0.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has added 12.96% over last one month compared to 1.89% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 686.95 on 19 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 430.85 on 21 Nov 2024.