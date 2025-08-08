Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 791.36 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 15.90% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 791.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 866.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.791.36866.985.184.9234.1429.1327.9724.0020.9218.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News