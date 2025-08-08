HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 10.10 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 15.66% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.1010.0289.2191.728.699.178.599.087.466.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News