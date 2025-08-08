Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 30.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 15.39 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto rose 30.19% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.3916.0657.9642.8421.4516.8718.8214.6113.1110.07

