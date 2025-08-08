Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.80% to Rs 9296.32 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 5.50% to Rs 578.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 548.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 9296.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7632.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

