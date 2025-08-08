Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 403.21 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 25.72% to Rs 93.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 403.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales403.21384.78 5 OPM %26.3227.01 -PBDT146.20118.11 24 PBT122.9598.46 25 NP93.0874.04 26

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

