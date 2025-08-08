Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 403.21 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 25.72% to Rs 93.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 403.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 384.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.403.21384.7826.3227.01146.20118.11122.9598.4693.0874.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News