Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its latest monthly update that the high-frequency indicators for November point to robust industrial activity. Steel output grew strongly, reflecting continued momentum in infrastructure and construction activity. Automobile production in November registered its highest growth since February 2024 with all the segments recording double-digit growth. Two-wheeler production also rebounded after the decline in October. Stable domestic demand, coupled with GST reforms, sustained the sectors strong growth.

