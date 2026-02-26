Highway Infras bags Rs 15.64-cr contract for Katiyara Fee Plaza in Bihar

Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 15.64 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at the Katiyara Fee Plaza (Km 77+821) in Rohtas district, Bihar.

The contract involves engaging a user fee agency through e-tender for the four-laning project of the Pararia-Mohania section of NH-319 (old NH-30). The scope also covers upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, pertains to the operation and collection of user fees at the plaza. The contract is to be executed within 90 days. The promoter and promoter group have no interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the deal is not a related party transaction.