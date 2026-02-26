Associate Sponsors

Highway Infras bags Rs 15.64-cr contract for Katiyara Fee Plaza in Bihar

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 15.64 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at the Katiyara Fee Plaza (Km 77+821) in Rohtas district, Bihar.

The contract involves engaging a user fee agency through e-tender for the four-laning project of the Pararia-Mohania section of NH-319 (old NH-30). The scope also covers upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, pertains to the operation and collection of user fees at the plaza. The contract is to be executed within 90 days. The promoter and promoter group have no interest in the entity awarding the contract, and the deal is not a related party transaction.

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC Infra, and real estate businesses.

The company reported a 96% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.41 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 9.2% to Rs 126.86 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

