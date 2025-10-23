Highway Infrastructure receives Letter of Award

From the State of Maharashtra

Highway Infrastructure has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for operation of 4-Lane Ujjain-Garoth (Package I II & III) section of NH-752D in the State of Madhya Pradesh for HAM mode. The Letter of Award (LOA) was issued by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on October 23, 2025.

