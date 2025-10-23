ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots equity shares

Under ESOP

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 1,19,980 equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005) and 100 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each, under ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023).

