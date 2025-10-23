Market extends gains for 6th day; Nifty settles above 25,850 mark

The domestic equity indices ended higher today, extending their winning streak to the sixth consecutive session. Market sentiment was boosted by strong quarterly earnings and renewed optimism over festive season demand. Investor confidence was further supported by recent tax cuts and policy measures, which have fuelled expectations of stronger corporate earnings in the second half of FY26. Nifty ends above 25,850 mark.

IT, private bank and FMCG shares advanced, while oil & gas, healthcare and pharma shares corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 130.06 points or 0.15% to 84,556.40. The Nifty 50 index rose 22.80 points or 0.09% to 25,891.40. In six consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex gained 3.07% and the Nifty rose 2.96%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.42%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,858 shares rose and 2,399 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.85% to 11.73. Economy: The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year.

Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers. In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index soared 2.19% to 36,071.80. The index rallied 3.20% in three consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (up 3.71%), HCL Technologies (up 2.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.16%), Mphasis (up 1.98%) and Wipro (up 1.10%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.92%), LTIMindtree (up 0.87%), Coforge (up 0.58%) and Persistent Systems (up 0.34%) advanced.

Infosys rallied 3.74% after the IT major said it has filed a draft letter of offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed Rs 18,000 crore share buyback. Stocks in Spotlight: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 0.55%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 3.81% to Rs 2,694 crore on 1.50% jump in total income to Rs 16,388 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Ola Electric Mobility added 0.58%. The company said that its board will meet on Saturday, 25 October 2025, to consider raising funds through equity shares via different modes. Vardhman Textiles jumped 5.31%. The company has reported 4.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 187.03 crore on a 0.9% fall in revenue to Rs 2,480.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined 1.64% after the company reported net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with loss of Rs 330.39 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 16.7% YoY to Rs 286.13 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Epack Prefab Technologies surged 13.33% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Gulshan Polyols soared 8.53% after the company secured an order worth Rs 1,185 crore to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP). The company will supply 1,75,652 Kiloliters of ethanol to Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals (MRPL).

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services slipped 1.25%. The company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution. Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide its Fleet Program to Megha City Gas Distribution. The contract is set to be executed over a period of five years. Kalpataru Projects International shed 0.63%. The company said that it, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,332 crore. Aurobindo Pharma shed 0.10%. The companys wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Eugia Pharma B.V., incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, named Eugia Pharma Chile SpA. Garuda Construction and Engineering rallied 5.68% after it has bagged a work order worth Rs 231 crore for the construction of a rehabilitation building about 6.17 lakh sq. ft. in Chandivali, Mumbai, with a completion period of 3 years.

Global Markets: Most European markets advanced as investors prepared for earnings reports that could provide clues on business activity and confidence in the region. Asia-Pacific markets ended mixed on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street as renewed concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on sentiment. Trade fears resurfaced after reports on Wednesday suggested that the Trump administration is considering new export restrictions on products made with U.S. software and technology destined for China. According to a U.S. official and three individuals briefed by authorities, the potential measures could cover a broad range of goods from laptops to jet engines though the plan remains under discussion and may not ultimately be implemented.