PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
From GTRE, DRDO

PTC Industries, a leading Indian manufacturer of high-performance materials and precision-engineered components for critical aerospace and defence applications, has received a Purchase Order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Post-Cast Operations to manufacture Single Crystal Ready-to-Fit Turbine Blades.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

