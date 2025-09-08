Highway Infrastructure slides after CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Highway Infrastructure fell 4.67% to Rs 86.54 after the company announced the resignation of Ankit Tandon from the position of chief executive officer (CEO), effective 5 September 2025.

According to the companys regulatory filing, Tandon has stepped down to pursue his entrepreneurial journey. The company has appointed Riddharth Jain as the new CEO.

Riddharth Jain is a non-independent director and promoter of the company. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and a Master of Science in Design from the University of Pennsylvania.

Riddharth Jain is the son of Arun Kumar Jain, the managing director of the company. He is not debarred from holding the office of director by any order from SEBI or any other competent authority.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) infrastructure projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates four, deploying advanced ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) technologies. The EPC division has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under government schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of the companys revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.