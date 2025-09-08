Vikram Solar spurts after securing 336 MW module supply order from L&T Construction

Vikram Solar surged 6.38% to Rs 343.45 after the company announced a major order win from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction for the supply of 336 megawatts (MW) of high-efficiency solar modules.

These panels will be used in Khavda, Gujarat, where Vikram Solar has already worked on other solar projects. Khavda is home to one of the largest renewable energy parks in India and is helping the country move towards clean energy.

For this order, Vikram Solar will supply its new Hypersol G12R solar panels, which use N-type technology. These panels work better in hot weather, produce more power from both sides (up to 80% bifaciality), and lose very little efficiency over time (only 0.4% per year).

Using these advanced panels will help reduce the total cost of the solar project and make solar energy cheaper and more widely available. This project also shows Vikram Solars strong role in Indias shift to clean energy. The company said it will continue to focus on new technology, large-scale solar projects, and reliable execution to support the countrys energy goals. Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: We are delighted to contribute to this landmark project. The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity. Each project we deliver is a testament to the trust placed in Vikram Solars technology, performance, and commitment to excellence.