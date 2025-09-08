Sunteck Realty jumps as board clears Rs 500 crore warrant issue

Sunteck Realty rose 3.52% to Rs 465.50 after the company's board approved the issuance of 1.18 crore convertible warrants through preferential allotment, raising nearly Rs 500 crore at an issue price of Rs 425 per warrant.The issue will be made to a mix of promoter and non-promoter investors, including Samagra Wealthmax, Glint Infraprojects, Bhuwalka Steel Industries, Utpal Sheth, Mukul Agrawal, BW South Asia and NTAsian Discovery Master Fund.
The warrants, each convertible into one equity share, can be exercised within 18 months, with 25% of the issue price payable upfront. The proposal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
In the same meeting, the board appointed architect Ajeet Singh as additional and whole-time director for five years, effective 5 September 2025, pending shareholder approval.
Sunteck Realty is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate developer with a development portfolio of 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects.
The company reported a 46.75% rise in net profit to Rs 33.43 crore, despite a 40.45% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 188.32 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app