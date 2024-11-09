Highways Infrastructure Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 350.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.59% to Rs 194.95 crore

Net Loss of Highways Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 350.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 72.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.59% to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.194.95108.5597.5390.35120.6269.99120.6269.99-350.33-72.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News