Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 65.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 51.26% to Rs 4.81 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation rose 65.55% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.26% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.813.18 51 OPM %89.1987.11 -PBDT4.302.79 54 PBT4.252.75 55 NP3.462.09 66

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

