Hikal clears ANVISA GMP audit at Bengaluru API unit

Hikal said that it has successfully cleared the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) at its API manufacturing unit in Jigani, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The audit, which covered multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), was conducted from 14 April to 18 April 2025.

The successful completion of the inspection reinforces Hikals compliance with international quality standards and strengthens its position in regulated markets like Brazil.

Hikal is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 48.08% to Rs 50.20 crore on 7.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 552.40 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.