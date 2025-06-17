Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

RateGain Travel Tech gains after inking pact with Air Montenegro

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies rose 2.01% to Rs 437.20 after the company announced that it has joined hands with Air Montenegro to enhance the airline's pricing agility and market competitiveness across Europe.

The collaboration with RateGains AirGain platform will provide the airlines revenue and pricing teams with real-time, high-quality competitive fare insights. This will enable faster, data-driven decision-making, allowing the airline to swiftly respond to market changes while optimizing yield and improving load factors.

With AirGains advanced airfare pricing intelligence, Air Montenegro will gain access to real-time competitor pricing data from both direct airline websites and indirect channels like OTAs and GDSs. The solution enables airline pricing teams to track route-level trends, spot anomalies, benchmark fare positions, and proactively respond to competitor movesall within a single, intuitive dashboard.

Vukadin Stojanović, CEO at Air Montenegro, said, "For an airline like ours thats expanding and serving competitive European markets, staying ahead of pricing shifts is essential. This partnership with AirGain allows us to move from reactive to proactive pricing strategies, empowering our teams with reliable data and actionable insights that directly impact our commercial performance."

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AirGain, commented, "Were proud to support Air Montenegro as they strengthen their position in the Balkan and Central European aviation markets. They are among the first in the region to adopt our AI-powered platform, VUE. Airlines in this region operate in some of the most complex fare environments in Europe, and conventional systems often fall short in addressing the dynamic nature of todays fare environments. With VUE, Air Montenegros revenue team now has access to real-time, travel-specific intelligencepowered by AIthat enables faster, sharper decision-making every day."

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 9.6% to Rs 54.81 crore, while net sales increased 1.9% to Rs 260.69 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

