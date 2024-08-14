Hil consolidated net profit declines 78.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 1106.61 crore

Net profit of Hil declined 78.19% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 1106.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1015.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1106.611015.506.198.5257.0581.1421.2250.9812.6257.86

