Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 2021.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 34.09% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 2021.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1652.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2021.001652.007.576.36235.00192.00157.00116.00118.0088.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp