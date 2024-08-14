Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 34.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 2021.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 34.09% to Rs 118.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 2021.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1652.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2021.001652.00 22 OPM %7.576.36 -PBDT235.00192.00 22 PBT157.00116.00 35 NP118.0088.00 34
