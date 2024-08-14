Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 10.22% to Rs 224.75 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 9.58% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 224.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 250.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales224.75250.34 -10 OPM %4.003.53 -PBDT6.406.23 3 PBT4.104.50 -9 NP3.023.34 -10

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

