Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.22% to Rs 224.75 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 9.58% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 224.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 250.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.224.75250.344.003.536.406.234.104.503.023.34

