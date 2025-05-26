Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 3952.44 crore

Net Loss of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 3952.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3347.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.22% to Rs 35.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 16021.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12968.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

