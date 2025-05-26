Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 3952.44 crore

Net Loss of Allcargo Logistics reported to Rs 12.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 3952.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3347.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.22% to Rs 35.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 149.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 16021.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12968.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3952.443347.56 18 16021.5312968.68 24 OPM %2.902.94 -3.233.52 - PBDT109.7886.57 27 449.45405.67 11 PBT-0.94-19.46 95 20.725.65 267 NP-12.59-5.64 -123 35.60149.70 -76

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

