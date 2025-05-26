Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 709.02 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 33.28% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 709.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.83% to Rs 118.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 2736.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2444.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales709.02631.77 12 2736.062444.36 12 OPM %5.036.37 -6.095.49 - PBDT50.2542.74 18 191.86138.54 38 PBT38.9730.46 28 144.7384.58 71 NP34.4425.84 33 118.8067.95 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept standalone net profit rises 4257.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 127.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit rises 67.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story