Updater Services consolidated net profit rises 33.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 709.02 crore

Net profit of Updater Services rose 33.28% to Rs 34.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 709.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.83% to Rs 118.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.93% to Rs 2736.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2444.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

709.02631.772736.062444.365.036.376.095.4950.2542.74191.86138.5438.9730.46144.7384.5834.4425.84118.8067.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News