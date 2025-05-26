Cohance Lifesciences' API Unit-IV clears USFDA inspection

Cohance Lifesciences has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its API Unit-IV, located at Plot No. A-21, Road No. 10, IDA Nacharam, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, India, from 03 March 2025 to 07 March 2025.

The inspection was classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and indicates the formal closure of the inspection process by the USFDA.

