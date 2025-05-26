Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences' API Unit-IV clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Cohance Lifesciences has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its API Unit-IV, located at Plot No. A-21, Road No. 10, IDA Nacharam, Uppal Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, India, from 03 March 2025 to 07 March 2025.

The inspection was classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and indicates the formal closure of the inspection process by the USFDA.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

