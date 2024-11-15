Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 73.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 43.75 crore

Net profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 73.39% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 43.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.7534.816.0611.171.323.410.762.810.622.33

