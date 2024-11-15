Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 96.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 19.56% to Rs 2594.89 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 96.81% to Rs 595.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 2594.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2594.892170.40 20 OPM %30.0120.43 -PBDT849.91458.89 85 PBT795.06409.04 94 NP595.06302.35 97

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

