Glenmark Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 96.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 96.81% to Rs 595.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.56% to Rs 2594.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2170.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2594.892170.4030.0120.43849.91458.89795.06409.04595.06302.35

