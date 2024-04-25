Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Himadri Speciality Chemical consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore

Net profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 51.01% to Rs 115.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1176.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1028.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.19% to Rs 410.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 215.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 4184.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4171.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1176.951028.90 14 4184.894171.84 0 OPM %15.2512.20 -15.419.57 - PBDT178.34122.91 45 623.72361.10 73 PBT165.73110.59 50 573.86310.25 85 NP115.1676.26 51 410.77215.98 90

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

