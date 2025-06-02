Himalaya Food International standalone net profit declines 78.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.33% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Himalaya Food International declined 78.72% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.33% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.31% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 40.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.