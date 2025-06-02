Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.28% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net loss of Yamini Investment Company reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.28% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 480.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 505.17% to Rs 46.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.