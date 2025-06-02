Godrej Properties acquires land in Pune for premium housing project

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired around 14-acres of land in Kharadi, Pune, for a new residential development project, with a revenue potential of approximately Rs 4,200 crore.

The project will primarily feature premium group housing and will offer a developable potential of approximately 3.7 million square feet. Strategically located near key commercial hubs, the land parcel provides excellent connectivity and access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels. It is also situated close to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Kharadi - Wagholi is one of the most soughtafter destinations in Pune, and we are happy to mark our entry into this micro market. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents.