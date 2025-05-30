Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samhi Hotels Q4 PAT jumps 306% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Samhi Hotels Q4 PAT jumps 306% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Samhi Hotels reported a 305.93% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.87 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.2% to Rs 318.81 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 41.99 crore, up 502.44% sequentially. The company also reported an exceptional gain of Rs 19.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA came in at Rs 130.7 crore, marking a 21.4% YoY increase, while the EBITDA margin improved to 42.9% in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, the companys average room rate (ARR) increased 19.24% YoY to Rs 7,487, while the occupancy rate stood at 75%.

For the full year FY25, Samhi Hotels reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.99 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 234.62 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.03% YoY to Rs 1,130.01 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

SAMHI is a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India with an institutional ownership model, experienced leadership, and a professional management team. SAMHI has long-term management arrangements with three of the established and well-recognized global hotel operators, namely, Marriott, IHG, and Hyatt.

Shares of Samhi Hotels rose 0.70% to Rs 192.85 on the BSE.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

