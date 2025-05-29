Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 656.91 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 49.71% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 656.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 696.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.60% to Rs 76.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 2778.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2841.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales656.91696.87 -6 2778.202841.45 -2 OPM %17.9320.75 -18.5120.98 - PBDT67.7567.70 0 263.52320.87 -18 PBT30.1730.06 0 112.10162.76 -31 NP11.9423.74 -50 76.04112.82 -33

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

