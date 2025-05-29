Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 49.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.73% to Rs 656.91 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 49.71% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.73% to Rs 656.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 696.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.60% to Rs 76.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 2778.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2841.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

