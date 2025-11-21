Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India private sector growth softens but remains well above long-run average

India private sector growth softens but remains well above long-run average

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
India's private sector activity rose at the weakest pace in six months in November amid a slower rise in factory production, flash survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The HSBC flash composite output index dipped to 59.9 in November from 60.4 in October. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, and it remained well above its long-run average of 54.9. The growth in both new orders and business activity retreated to their slowest since May, the survey noted. Factory activity saw the slowest improvement in nine months as the Manufacturing PMI declined to 57.4 in November from 59.2 in October. Meanwhile, the services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 59.5 in November from 58.9 in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

