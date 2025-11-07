Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 110.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.58% to Rs 77.19 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International rose 110.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.58% to Rs 77.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

