Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 56.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 3.60% to Rs 21.61 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 56.10% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.6120.86 4 OPM %2.084.41 -PBDT0.530.85 -38 PBT0.160.60 -73 NP0.180.41 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

