Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 56.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) declined 56.10% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.6120.862.084.410.530.850.160.600.180.41

